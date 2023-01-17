In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman along with two of her sons allegedly jumped into a river in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district on January 17.

The incident took place in Aathgaon area. According to reports, the woman identifoed as Rumi Deka jumped into Puthimari river along with her two sons.

Locals who saw the incident and and were there at the time of the incident immediately rescued one of the children but were unable to recuse the woman and her other children and are currently missing. Locals suspect that it was a suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, authorities have been informed of the incident and a search operation has been launched to trace the missing mother and son.

Earlier , on 3rd of January, 2023 a student was found dead in a rented house in Guwahati's Panikheti area. The student hailed originally from Tripura and was pursuing his BBA from Assam Down Town University. The deceased has been identified as Kwthar Jamatia. As per the reports, the youth was found hanging in the ceiling in his own rented space.

The Officer in Charge of Panikheti police station stated that, the department was informed about the matter at around 3pm. Kwthat Jamatia was sharing the room with boy from Assam's Nalbari district.

The roommate was not present at the place at the time of incident, as he went to appear for an examination. However, the deceased's roommate asserted that Jamatia was depressed since a very long time. He purposely missed the examination and stayed back in his room on the 3rd of January. Furthermore, the body was taken for the post mortem.