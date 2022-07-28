A brutal murder that occurred at Shimlabari Tapu on the Assam-Bengal border in the Gosaigaon subdivision of Kokrajhar district last night has created a sensation in the region.

The incident came to light on Wednesday night. The slain woman has been identified as 60-year-old, Sumi Tudu, wife of Ram Hembram. And their sons have been identified as Raju Hembram and Surjya Hembram.

According to reports, a fight broke out between the mother and son last night. The reason behind the fight is still unknown. In between the fight, the youngest son Surjya Hembram took a piece of wood and hit his mother. The woman immediately fell on the ground she fell and died.

The father approaches to help his wife but their sons tie him with a piece of rope.

The village in charge of the Gosaigaon area immediately informed the Sapkata Police. According to reports, a team of police today arrived in the Gosaigaon area, investigated the case, and took the body for post-mortem in Kokrajhar.

The two sons, Raju Hembram and Surjya Hembram were arrested by the police. On the other hand, Budhiram Hashdai, the General Secretary of the Chaotal Student Union, has suspected that the two sons might have murdered their mother on suspicion of witch hunting.