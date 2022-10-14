A mother has allegedly sold a newborn boy for Rs 5,000 in the Sivasagar district of Assam as she could not raise the infant owing to poverty.

According to sources, the mother, who gave birth to her third child at a government hospital on October 11, allegedly had a deal with a group of transgenders to sell the infant secretly.

But the incident came to light when a group of transgender came to take the baby and was spotted by the locals.

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“Because of my financial situation, I am unable to raise the child. So I took Rs 5000 from a group of transgender people. We agreed that if I handed over my baby, they would have to pay me some money. Initially, I was given Rs 3000 in cash. They covered the hospital costs at the time of my delivery”, the mother stated while talking to IndiaTodayNE.

“The mother received Rs 15000 from the transgenders and agreed to sell her child. The group arrived today to take the infant, but they had a dispute with the villagers. They have even threatened to take the baby if the mother does not repay the money they have given her”, a local alleged.