Tension arose in the Margherita area when police apprehended notorious drug peddler Chandana Debnath and his son Paban Debnath.

The arrest was made late Friday night, following a tip-off which led to a raid on their residence in Lazum Margherita. Police reportedly found 77.59 grams of suspected heroin in their possession.

The Debnaths, known for their involvement in drug trafficking for several years, had instilled fear in local residents, preventing them from reporting their activities.



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In a surprising revelation, it was found that Chandana Debnath was allegedly a longstanding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Margherita subdivision.

The arrested individuals have been taken to Margherita police station and have been sent to judicial custody under the NDPS Act.