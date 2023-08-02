After an elderly woman was attacked by her own son with a sharp object and suffered critical injuries, tensions erupted in Assam's Baihata Chariali on Wednesday (August 2).

According to reports, Khiroda Sharma, an elderly woman who is over 70 years old, was hurt when her own son assaulted her with a machete.

The event happened in the Kamalpur subdivision's Barpalaha village.

The woman suffered head and neck injuries, per the information we have. She was sent right away to GMCH, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the accused in the matter, identified as one Dulal Sharma, was detained by the police.

The police, according to the villagers, arrived at the crime scene much later than expected. The neighbours further said that the accused Dulal Sharma had previously attacked his mother while intoxicated.

The neighbours also stated that the accused also disturbed the village's generally peaceful environment.