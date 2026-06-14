Assam motor transport body announces 70% fare hike from July 1, minimum bus fare to be Rs 20

The All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) has announced a 70 per cent increase in passenger transport fares from July 1, citing the sharp rise in fuel prices and the escalating operational costs faced by transport operators across the state.

The decision comes after the association submitted a memorandum to the Assam Transport Commissioner, seeking relief from the financial burden caused by continuous increases in diesel prices and the overall rise in the cost of living.

According to the association, commercial vehicle fares were last revised in November 2011, when the Assam Transport Department approved a 25 per cent fare hike. At that time, diesel was priced at around Rs 66 per litre. Since then, operators claim they have continued their services despite rising inflation and operational expenses without any major revision in fares.

The association stated that the recent surge in fuel prices, along with increases in the cost of spare parts, maintenance, and other transport-related expenses, has made it increasingly difficult for operators to sustain their businesses.

As per the revised fare structure proposed by the association, the minimum bus fare will increase to Rs 20 from July 1.

The transport body urged the government to take the matter seriously, warning that many transport operators are struggling to survive under the current economic conditions. It said the fare hike is necessary to ensure the continued operation of passenger transport services across Assam.

Further details regarding the revised fare chart for different routes and categories of vehicles are expected to be announced in due course.