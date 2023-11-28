A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, and National Health Mission, Assam, to involve ASHA workers to ensure better project implementation of both the Missions.

The Convergence of Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam and National Health Mission, Assam, is expected to boost the initiatives of both the Missions. While Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide access of quality water, it automatically reduces the burden on NHM by nipping in the bud causes of various regularly occurring water borne diseases, like diarrhoea to vector borne diseases like Malaria & Japanese encephalitis etc. It is further expected that this convergence would increase the opportunity to reduce school dropout ratios among children and also help to minimize medical expenses for the family for treatment of waterborne diseases.

The ASHA workers will play a pivotal role in this convergence because of their connect and their trust with the rural community. The ASHAs can not only highlight their regular topics related to health but they can delve deep to explain on various issues of preventive, promotive, and curative health, through the use of potable drinking water provided through Functional Health Tap Connections and water handling practices.

The JJM, Assam and NHM, Assam convergence, will also make sure that these steps to improved health conditions of the rural populace is sustained for the long run through better operation and maintenance of the water supply schemes by the community themselves.

The Minister for Public Health Engineering, Jayanta Mallabaruah, addressing the gathering said that "both Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam and National Health Mission, Assam were corelated, and were working to ensure good health for every rural household." He said that "as Jal Jeevan Mission approaches it target, this initiative with NHM will go the extra mile to ensure the longevity of the piped water supply scheme."

"NHM will support this initiative in all possible ways to ensure the health and well-being of everyone." said Kesab Mahanta, Minister of Health and Family Welfare etc.

The meeting was also graced by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi, Kailash Karthik. N., IAS. Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, and Dr. M.S. Lakshmi Priya, IAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Assam.

