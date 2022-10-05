The Uttarakhand Police on October 5 issued a list of 28 trainee mountaineers from 11 states, including Assam, who went missing after being hit by a large avalanche at 17,000 feet at Draupadi Ka Danda-II peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

As per the list which India Today NE has seen, a girl identified as Deepshikha Hazarika from Assam is missing among others. She is a resident of Rajgarh in Guwahati.

The trainees were part of a 41-member team from the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) who were returning with their instructors after climbing the peak as part of their advanced training course on October 4 when they were hit by an avalanche.

NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht informed reporters that on October 4, ten bodies were discovered, four of which were retrieved.

Rescue activities that were stopped following the bad weather will be resumed on October 5.

The group which left for the Uttarkashi for their climb on September 23 got trapped after the avalanche hit the team at 9 am on Tuesday at an altitude of 16,000 feet.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to the spot to locate the group and rescue them.

A total of two bodies have been recovered from Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand after an avalanche trapped over 20 people.

Six mountaineers with minor injuries were brought to a helicopter from Draupadi Ka Danda peak in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday, as search operations resumed.

The six mountaineers were taken to the Matli helipad and suffered "normal" injuries. According to the reports, they are receiving first aid, four ITBP jawans were despatched in Cheetah and ALH helicopters to the Dokrani Glacier in search of the missing mountaineers.

The avalanche struck at about 8.45 am on October 4 when the team of trainee mountaineers and instructors from NIM was returning after summitting, and the team members got stuck in crevasses following the avalanche, Colonel Bisht informed on October 5.