Bhargav Borbora, the suspended Officer-in-Charge of Pan Bazar Police Station, finds himself in deeper trouble following the reported assault on delivery agent Gyandeep Hazarika in Guwahati on November 15. The victim's initial FIR has now been followed by an additional complaint lodged on Saturday, intensifying the situation for the embattled officer.

Borbora's challenges do not end with the recent assault allegation. The Anusucit Jati Sangrami Yuba Parishad, Asom, has escalated the matter by reaching out to President Droupadi Murmu and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), calling for prompt action. The organization expressed alarm over what it described as "increasing attacks" on Scheduled Castes (SC) in Assam, identifying Borbora's conduct as emblematic of a growing issue.

According to their letter, an incident involving an attempt by police to harm an SC youth occurred at approximately 7 p.m. on November 15 in the Fancy Bazar area of Guwahati. The letter emphasizes that this incident symbolizes a broader pattern of violence targeting the SC community within the state.

The organization has demanded Borbora's immediate arrest and removal from his position, urging the Assam government to initiate murder charges against him. Additionally, the letter references an earlier case from November 1 in Nagaon, where Dulu Das, a 70-year-old SC woman, was allegedly assaulted by police and subsequently hospitalized for over a week.

"Sir, let your commission intervene in these two incidents at the earliest. Let the Assam government be held accountable as to why it has failed to protect the Scheduled Caste community," the letter stated.

The assault on Gyandeep Hazarika has sparked widespread public outrage, amplifying calls for accountability and justice in the state.