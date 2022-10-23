After the demise of the Sattriya exponent, Basistha Dev Sarma, Burha Sattriya of Barpeta Satra in GMCH on October 22, his mortal body was brought to his residence at about 11 PM where many of his well wishers, and devotees gathered to pay their last respects.

The mortal body of the Burha Sattriya was kept in a temperature control coffin over a floral-decorated bed for the entire night.

On the 23rd of October, ie, today, at about 10 am, the mortal body of the satradhikar was taken out of his residence and in a floral-decorated truck.

His mortal body was taken to the Barpeta Satra's Bus stand, which, last night was converted into "Burha Sattriya's mortal body" visiting site for the people.

The floral - decorated truck had travelled a long distance through various other satras and holy places of Barpeta, whereby a large procession is being carried out by numerous people, chanting "Naam Ghokha".

As per reports, the mortal body of the Burha Sattriya has reached the Satra's Bus stand (Orgaized spot for visiting Burha Satriya's mortal body) at about 1:30 pm, where thousands of people from Barpeta as well from various other satras gathered to pay obeisance to the 'gem' of Assam's cultural circle.



AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, AJP president, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, ASSAU president Dipankar Nath and prominent writer Haider Hussain also visited the site where the Burha Sattriya's mortal body has been kept for the public to pay their last respects, before the commencement of the funeral rites.

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