In an announcement on the microblogging site X, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh expressed deep sorrow over the demise of DN Dutt, former DGP of Assam. The message extended condolences to the bereaved family and invoked prayers for strength for the entire Assam Police family coping with the loss.

DN Dutt, a stalwart in Assam's law enforcement had served with dedication and distinction, leaving an indelible mark on the state's policing landscape.

In a gesture of respect and mourning, all units of the Assam Police have received directives from the DGP to cancel the New Year celebrations originally scheduled for December 31st and January 1st. Additionally, on January 1st, 2024, unit flags will fly at half-mast as a mark of homage to the departed soul.