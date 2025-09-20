Assam mourns: Thousands gather at Zubeen's residence as state awaits his mortal remains

People from all walks of life poured into Kahilipara on Saturday, gathering outside the residence of late singer Zubeen Garg to stand in solidarity with his grieving family as they awaited the arrival of his mortal remains from Singapore, where he died the previous day.

From political leaders and cultural icons to fans and members of the general public, hundreds lined up at Garg’s flat to pay their respects. Across Assam, condolence meetings and memorials were held, while commercial establishments in Guwahati and other towns shut down spontaneously as a mark of respect to the legendary artist.

Zubeen Garg, 52, had travelled to Singapore for the North East India Festival. According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he had gone on a yacht trip with 17 others and died while “swimming in the sea without a life jacket.”

An autopsy was conducted in Singapore on Saturday, and his body is expected to reach New Delhi late at night before being flown to Guwahati on a chartered flight.

At the Kahilipara residence, a garlanded photograph of the singer was placed in the apartment’s parking lot, where fans and well-wishers queued up to offer floral tributes. His wife, Garima Garg, joined the mourners for a while, visibly emotional as she sat among them, wiping away tears.



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State Congress president and Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed his grief, saying, “It is still difficult to believe that Zubeen da is no more. I request all to give a befitting farewell to the singer so that his soul finds peace in the after-world and wherever he is, he knows how much we loved him.”

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi also visited the family, assuring them of support. He, however, questioned the circumstances of the singer’s death, remarking, “Though the chief minister has announced a CID inquiry, we feel that a CBI probe is needed. A CBI probe along with the investigation by Singapore authorities will assuage our apprehensions.” His demand comes amid allegations of negligence by the festival organisers.

Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi described Zubeen as one of Assam’s most passionate voices. “He was an identity of Assam. His songs, his creations touched every strata of society. It is now our responsibility to keep alive his songs, his ideals,” he said.

The outpouring of grief was visible across the state. From Guwahati to Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Nagaon, rallies and memorials were organised, with people coming together to sing some of Zubeen’s most popular numbers in his memory. Several organisations announced the postponement or cancellation of events, both sports and cultural, for the next three days in honour of the beloved singer.

Zubeen Garg’s passing has left a void in Assam’s cultural and emotional landscape, one that his admirers say will be impossible to fill.