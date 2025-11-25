Assam moves to exempt traditional buffalo fight ‘Moh Juj’ from animal cruelty law

The Assam government on November 25 introduced a bill seeking to exempt the traditional buffalo fight, locally known as Moh Juj, from the purview of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul tabled the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Assembly, stating that the original Act itself allows exemptions under specific cultural circumstances.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, the government argued that Moh Juj has long been an intrinsic part of Assamese heritage, contributing not only to cultural preservation but also to the continuation of native buffalo breeds. Paul said the amendment aligns Assam with states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka, which have secured exemptions for cultural practices such as Jallikattu and bullock cart racing.

The proposed changes aim to legally permit traditional buffalo fights during Magh Bihu or on dates notified by the government. The move comes after the Gauhati High Court in December last year struck down a 2023 government SOP that allowed buffalo and Bulbul bird fights during Magh Bihu, deeming it inconsistent with a Supreme Court judgment of 2014.

The state government had briefly revived Bulbul bird fights and buffalo fights in January 2024 after issuing fresh guidelines that banned intoxicants, sharp objects and practices harmful to animals. Bulbul bird fights are traditionally held at the Hayagriva Madhav Temple in Hajo, while buffalo fights occur in Morigaon, Sivasagar and other Upper Assam districts, with Ahatguri in Morigaon hosting the most prominent event.

With the new amendment, the government seeks to formally protect these cultural traditions while framing conditions to ensure animal safety.