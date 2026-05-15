Assam moves to fast-track development projects, muga silk branding and road land clearances

Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota on May 15 said the Centre is likely to approve a major project to brand Muga silk as Assam’s unique identity product, while several infrastructure, tourism and skill development proposals worth hundreds of crores were reviewed during two high-level virtual meetings.

Kota, in a post on X, said he attended a virtual meeting of the Empowered Inter-Ministerial Committee (EIMC), chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), where proposals submitted by Assam under the Special Development Projects scheme were taken up for consideration. Some of the projects are linked to the tripartite Memorandum of Settlement signed with the Bodo and Adivasi groups by the Union Home Ministry and the Assam government.

Among the major proposals discussed was the pilot project titled “Branding Muga, the Golden Silk, as the State’s USP of Assam”, which, according to Kota, is “expected to receive approval”. The project carries a proposed outlay of ₹59.83 crore and is planned across Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts over a three-year period. Officials said nearly 14,371 Muga farming families, accounting for around 44 per cent of Assam’s total Muga farming households, are expected to benefit.

The meeting also reviewed proposals related to tourism, infrastructure, community development and skill enhancement, with discussions centred on “project readiness, implementation timelines and compliance requirements”. Senior Assam government officials were part of the deliberations.

A proposal to establish Skill Development Centres in Kokrajhar, Sonitpur, Doomdooma, Golaghat and Baksa with an estimated cost of Rs 14.99 crore was also discussed. The centres are aimed at improving vocational training, employability and entrepreneurship opportunities for young people. Another proposal under the 2022 Adivasi Memorandum of Settlement included the construction of a conference centre near Beltola College in Guwahati at a projected cost of Rs 9.11 crore.

The committee further examined an eco-tourism promotion initiative worth Rs 165.01 crore covering six destinations across the state. The proposed projects include Rs 28 crore for Manas National Park, Rs 35.01 crore for Bornadi at Bogamati, Rs 20 crore for Chakrashila at Baokhungri, Rs 25.01 crore for Bhairabkunda, Rs 14.97 crore for Raimona National Park at Kachugaon and Rs 42.02 crore for Sareswar Beel at Saralchar.

Kota said Assam had reiterated its commitment towards “timely implementation of approved projects” and effective use of development assistance for tourism promotion, infrastructure creation and inclusive growth.

In a separate review meeting chaired “as directed by Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma”, the chief secretary held discussions with deputy commissioners on pending land acquisition issues linked to road infrastructure projects under Asom Mala and related schemes.

The review covered projects spanning more than 300 km across districts, including Sivasagar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur and Chirang under schemes such as ASRIP, ASCCIP, NIDA and SOPD.

According to the details shared, compensation already released includes Rs 55 crore for the Sivasagar–Chumoni road project, Rs 118 crore for the Moran–Disangkinar Bongali road in Dibrugarh and Rs 101.44 crore for the Borkhola–Kalain road project in Cachar, among several others.

Kota said several stretches were facing delays because of pending land acquisition and compensation-related issues. He stressed the need to “expedite compensation disbursement”, remove encumbrances and ensure “hindrance-free land” for the timely completion of the projects. District officials were also directed to closely monitor implementation and improve coordination with executing agencies to avoid further delays.