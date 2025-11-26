Assam moves to regulate fees in minority schools, targets unchecked hikes

The Assam government proposed significant changes to the fee structure governing private minority schools and rural educational institutions, signalling a move toward tighter regulation and greater accountability.

Tabling The Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Assembly, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that minority institutions are currently exempt from fee fixation norms, allowing them to operate without a fee certificate issued by competent authorities.

“There are more than 200 minority schools in the state that continue without a fee certificate, which allows them to collect fees as per their convenience,” Pegu said.

While fees in private schools run by the parent Act are monitored by the government, educational institutions established by religious or linguistic minority groups fall outside its regulatory purview. The amended bill seeks to bring these institutions under a regulated fee system.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill notes that many of these schools raise fees yearly “without any justification.” Pegu added that, in some cases, schools reportedly charge higher fees to meet expenditures that appear inflated or unnecessary.

Highlighting fee disparities in rural areas, the minister said that many private schools in remote regions charge fees similar to urban institutions despite lower operational costs in villages and panchayat areas.

Since maintenance costs for rural schools are significantly lower, the amendment seeks to cap fees and ease the financial burden on rural families. The government has proposed that private schools in rural regions keep fees at least 25 percent lower than their urban counterparts.

If passed, the amendment will introduce a more uniform, transparent, and accountable fee structure across Assam, including minority-run institutions that had previously operated outside the regulatory framework.

