Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 5 reviewed the progress of a proposed Flood Plain Zoning Bill aimed at regulating construction and land use along riverbanks to strengthen the state's flood management framework.

The proposed legislation seeks to introduce designated prohibited and restricted zones along river channels, limiting activities in vulnerable areas and allowing rivers more space to follow their natural courses during floods.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the bill will provide for Flood Zoning Authorities at different administrative levels to oversee its implementation. Its provisions will extend to both rural and urban areas, with the stated objective of reducing risks to lives, property and livelihoods.

During the review, Sarma directed officials to ensure that the proposed framework protects the interests of Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities traditionally living along riverbanks.

The bill is expected to be tabled in the next session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The proposed legislation comes amid recurring flood-related losses in the state. Floods in four Upper Assam districts — Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat — in July this year claimed 104 lives, highlighting the need for stronger measures to address flood risks.