Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 8 said that Assam is moving towards development. Attending Bhumipujan and Foundation Laying programme of Morigaon Medical College at Morigaon, the Chief Minister said that the projects inaugurated in Morigaon have the potential to radically transform Morigaon district into one of the most progressive ones on all fronts in days to come.

He also spoke about government's plan to provide ration cards to around 7,000 beneficiaries.The Chief Minister said that , in the last 75 years, no such projects or developmental works was carried out in Assam. He said that he is proud and happy to serve the people of Assam and expressed his thankfulness for their love and support.

The Chief Minister is in the district to lay the foundation stone of three big projects - the Morigaon-Jagiroad connecting concrete bridge to be constructed with cost of Rs 75 crore over the River Kapili, Rs 100 crore has been allotted in the name of construction of roads under PWD and Rs 63 crore has been allotted in the name of the Water Resources department. CM Sarma also laid the foundation stone for re-construction of the ITI and the Polytechnic colleges in the district.

The initiative by the Assam Government, in which development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore will be undertaken in the 11 districts.On the first day on December 5 of the initiative, the CM inaugurated a model hospital, a dining hall in a temple in Bongaigaon, laid foundation stones of a new medical college, an integrated deputy commissioner’s office, a convention centre and plans to upgrade Bongaigaon polytechnic college worth over Rs 693 crore.

On December 6, Sarma inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 678 crore at Nalbari district which included repair and construction of several roads, a horticulture and agriculture college, a planetarium, setting up of a sports complex, among others.

On December 7, the Chief Minister made an official visit to Tamulpur during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple developmental projects.