Congress MP from Assam's Barpeta Abdul Khaleque on September 28 said that Priyanka Gandhi is the ''best candidate'' for Congress president.

According to Khaleque, being a daughter-in-law of the Vadra family, Priyanka Gandhi is no longer a member of the Gandhi family as per Indian tradition.

''As Shri Rahul Gandhi is denying to become @INCIndia President again, I consider @priyankagandhi as the best candidate. Being daughter-in-law of Vadra family, she is no more member of Gandhi family as per Indian tradition,'' Khaleque tweeted.

https://twitter.com/MPAbdulKhaleque/status/1575042498946138112?cxt=HHwWgICg_dmz1tsrAAAA

Meanwhile, the election of Congress President is expected to be interesting as senior party leader Shashi Tharoor said that his candidature for the post of president has the support of workers across the country.

"When I will file my nomination papers, you will see how much support I have. If I get the support of party workers from most of the states, then I will be in the fray," he added.

He recently met Rahul Gandhi in Kerala. However, as per Tharoor, it was a courtesy call.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made it clear that he is ready to contest for the post of party president. However, after he resigns from the post of Chief Minister, a battle is a battle going on over the new chief minister in Rajasthan Congress.

Tharoor was the first one to hint at contesting the post of Congress President election. However, the developments of the last few weeks indicate that the party's high command, including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, favour that the party's high command including Congress President Sonia Gandhi is in favour of Ashok Gehlot.