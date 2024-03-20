Assam Member of Parliament (MP), Abdul Khaleque, has retracted his resignation from the Congress party following a meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Khaleq's decision to withdraw his resignation comes after he had a discussion with the interim Congress President, Sonia Gandhi.

Previously, Khaleque had submitted his resignation citing various reasons.

With this latest development, Abdul Khaleque continues to remain a part of the Congress party.



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Senior leader and Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque met former Congress President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This comes a day after Abdul Khaleque met All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary-Organisation KC Venugopal in Delhi days after he resigned from the party.

After his meeting with Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque says, "I met Madam Sonia Gandhi to have a discussion. I have full confidence and trust on her. President Kharge ji and Rahul ji are working hard to change the anti-people BJP government. Madam Gandhi and Venugopal ji assured me that they will look into my concerns."