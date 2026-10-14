Nagaon MP-elect Devasish Sharma has proposed declaring cancer a notifiable disease in Assam and extending financial assistance to middle-class patients struggling to meet treatment costs. The proposals seek to strengthen cancer surveillance and address gaps in financial support for families facing high medical expenses.

Declaring cancer a notifiable disease would require healthcare providers to report diagnosed cases to designated authorities under an established reporting framework. This could help the government maintain more comprehensive records of cancer cases, assess the disease burden across districts and plan healthcare services based on reliable data.

Sharma has also called for financial assistance for middle-class patients who face difficulties paying for cancer treatment but may not qualify for certain existing welfare schemes.

Cancer care often involves substantial expenditure on surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, medicines, diagnostic tests and follow-up consultations. For families without adequate health insurance or savings, these expenses can place considerable pressure on household finances.

The proposed assistance seeks to address this gap by exploring support mechanisms for patients who require financial help but may fall outside the eligibility criteria of existing schemes.

Sharma's focus on cancer care is linked to his involvement in cancer-related social work through Deepshikha, an organisation that supports cancer patients. His work in the field has informed his emphasis on improving access to treatment and financial assistance.

The proposals come amid efforts to expand cancer-care infrastructure across Assam, including the development of facilities in districts such as Nagaon, Sivasagar, Dhubri and Nalbari.

A stronger reporting system could help authorities identify regional variations in cancer incidence and assess the demand for specialised treatment. More comprehensive data could also support decisions on healthcare infrastructure, resource allocation and patient-support programmes.

However, declaring cancer a notifiable disease and introducing additional financial assistance would require further policy consideration and appropriate government action.

Details regarding the proposed funding mechanism, eligibility criteria for financial assistance and the timeline for implementation have not yet been specified in the available information.