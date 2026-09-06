Assam: MP Dilip Saikia announces plans to tackle Silchar’s waterlogging, waste management and traffic under proposed measures

Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia has outlined a series of proposed measures for the development of Silchar, with a focus on addressing waterlogging, drainage, waste management, traffic congestion and public infrastructure in the city.

Speaking at a press conference, Saikia said the BJP has received 249 nominations for the 42 wards of the Silchar Municipal Corporation. He said the party's proposed urban development agenda would focus on improving basic civic infrastructure and making essential services more accessible to residents.

On the issue of recurring waterlogging during the monsoon, Saikia said plans would soon be formulated to install pumping stations in several vulnerable areas, including Shillong Patti, Ambika Patti, Malugram, Tarapur, Rangirkhari, Sonai Road, Link Road, Saratpally and Bilpar.

He also proposed widening and deepening the Rangirkhal, Baris Canal and Langai Canal and connecting them with the Ghagra and Barak rivers to improve the city's drainage capacity. Covered RCC drains would be provided in every ward, while regular cleaning and maintenance of the drainage network would also be undertaken, he said.

Waste management is another key component of the proposed development plan. Saikia said the objective would be to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of waste at source and monitoring of the collection system through QR codes.

To address traffic congestion, the proposed measures include designated parking zones, dedicated e-rickshaw stands, footpaths, streetlights and CCTV cameras. Plans have also been proposed for the construction of multi-storey parking facilities in the city.

The development agenda also includes establishing skill development centres for young people and creating safe public spaces for senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities.

Saikia further announced plans to establish a service centre in every ward to enable residents to access various civic and public services more conveniently.

During the press conference, Saikia also said that 50 Trinamool Congress workers and supporters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in his presence.