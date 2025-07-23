Assam MP Dilip Saikia defends parliamentary decorum, salutes Dhankhar’s service

BJP MP from Assam, Dilip Saikia who presided over the Lok Sabha on July 22, appealed to all members to maintain peace and discipline inside the House. Even as noisy scenes continued due to protests from the Opposition benches, Saikia tried his best to bring calm and ensure the House could function properly.

Speaking from the Chair, Saikia repeatedly requested members to return to their seats and avoid wasting time. “Everyone please take your seats. Those matters which have been admitted under Rule 377 and granted approval may be personally and briefly presented on the House table within 20 minutes,” he said.

As the disruptions carried on, Saikia said, “Please, please, please—no. Please use the House's time properly. This time belongs to everyone. Let the House function.” He added that every issue raised by members would be fully discussed and that nobody would be denied the opportunity to speak.

“Please sit down. Every issue of yours will be discussed in the House. There will be a full discussion. You will get complete opportunity. But because of this behavior, the House is not functioning,” he added.

Saikia also criticized the act of bringing placards and posters inside the House, saying it was not a healthy practice. “This is not a good tradition for the House. Repeatedly bringing placards and creating such behavior is not good for democracy. Please keep democracy healthy. Participate in democracy in the right way,” he said.

He reminded the members that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) had already decided on time for every topic, and there would be discussions on all important issues. “The Hon’ble Minister has said that every subject, every issue, will be discussed in the House,” Saikia said.

Later, Saikia expressed gratitude to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who stepped down from his position due to health reasons. “Grateful to Hon’ble Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji for his invaluable service to Maa Bharati as the Vice President of India,” Saikia said.

He praised Dhankhar’s inspiring journey, calling him “a farmer’s son who rose to one of the highest constitutional positions.” He added, “His journey reflects dedication, sacrifice, and deep love for the people. His vast experience and towering presence enriched our parliamentary traditions.”

Saikia also wished Dhankhar good health and a long life in service to the country.