Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi alleges ‘massive irregularity’ in Form-6 changes

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and MP Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that changes made to Form-6, used for voter registration, were unlawful, claiming that a “massive irregularity” had taken place.

Speaking in Dibrugarh, Gogoi said Rahul Gandhi had previously raised concerns over voter lists and claimed that the Supreme Court had clarified that it did not endorse changes to Form-6.

“Even officials within the Election Commission themselves admit that the modifications made to Form-6 are entirely unlawful and illegal,” Gogoi alleged, adding that the irregularity could not be concealed.

His remarks come amid concerns raised by the Congress over electoral rolls and the process of voter registration. Gogoi’s statements regarding the Supreme Court’s position and the Election Commission officials’ alleged admissions were not independently verified.