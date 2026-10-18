Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi alleges ‘massive irregularity’ in Form-6 changes
Gaurav Gogoi alleged in Dibrugarh that changes to voter registration Form-6 were unlawful. His claims about the Supreme Court and Election Commission officials remain independently unverified.
- Rahul Gandhi had earlier raised concerns about accuracy of voter lists
- Congress has questioned electoral rolls and the voter registration process
- Gogoi made the remarks while speaking at an event in Dibrugarh
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and MP Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that changes made to Form-6, used for voter registration, were unlawful, claiming that a “massive irregularity” had taken place.
Speaking in Dibrugarh, Gogoi said Rahul Gandhi had previously raised concerns over voter lists and claimed that the Supreme Court had clarified that it did not endorse changes to Form-6.
“Even officials within the Election Commission themselves admit that the modifications made to Form-6 are entirely unlawful and illegal,” Gogoi alleged, adding that the irregularity could not be concealed.
His remarks come amid concerns raised by the Congress over electoral rolls and the process of voter registration. Gogoi’s statements regarding the Supreme Court’s position and the Election Commission officials’ alleged admissions were not independently verified.
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