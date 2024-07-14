Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has been appointed as the Deputy Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. The announcement was made by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Alongside Gogoi, MP Kodikunnil Suresh has been appointed as the Chief Whip of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, MPs Manickam Tagore and Dr. Md Jawaid have been named as whips.

K C Venugopal shared that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had officially informed the Lok Sabha Speaker about these new appointments. In his post, Venugopal congratulated the newly appointed leaders and stated the party's commitment to vigorously advocating for the people's causes in the Lok Sabha.

“Guided by LOP Shri @RahulGandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people's causes in the Lok Sabha,” Venugopal posted.