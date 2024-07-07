The ongoing flood situation in Assam has drawn severe criticism from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who has expressed his disappointment with the government's handling of the crisis. After visiting flood-hit areas in Sivasagar, Gogoi spoke out against the state and central governments.

"The situation is very serious. PM Modi should have been cautious about it. His double-engine government has failed completely. We have never seen such an atmosphere in Dibrugarh and Guwahati, which are two most famous cities of Assam," said Gogoi.

The floods have severely affected several regions of Assam, including the major cities of Dibrugarh and Guwahati. In Guwahati, the situation took a tragic turn when a child died after falling into an open drain. This incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about the ongoing urban development projects under the Smart City initiative.

"In Guwahati, a child died after falling into a drain. What kind of smart city are they building? In the name of smart city they are only doing 'jumla' amongst people," Gogoi stated, using the term 'jumla' to imply empty promises.

The Congress MP's remarks come at a time when the people of Assam are grappling with the devastating impacts of the floods, which have displaced thousands and caused widespread damage to infrastructure. The floods have disrupted normal life, with many areas submerged under water and essential services severely hampered.

Gogoi further criticized Shah's handling of flood-related issues in Assam, citing previous instances where the Home Minister's remarks on floods have been contentious. According to Gogoi, Shah's statements underscore the BJP government's failure to effectively assist Northeastern states in combating the impacts of climate change.

This critique from Gogoi came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged the flood situation in Assam following heavy rains battering the state. Shah assured that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are actively engaged in relief operations, working tirelessly to provide aid and rescue affected individuals.