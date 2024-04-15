In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent interview with ANI, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has levied serious allegations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming the misuse of law and favoritism in income tax cases.

During the interview, PM Modi addressed various issues ranging from the economy to national security. However, it was his remarks on the country's tax system that sparked controversy. Gogoi, while speaking to the press, criticized the current administration's handling of income tax cases, alleging a pattern of preferential treatment towards individuals associated with the BJP.

"The misuse of the law that can be seen now, it was not there earlier during our regime," stated Gogoi, highlighting a perceived shift in the approach towards tax enforcement. "Now people can see that those who are lodged under any income tax case if they join the BJP are given a clean chit," he continued, accusing the BJP of employing questionable tactics to shield its members from legal scrutiny.

Gogoi's accusations did not stop there. He went on to assert that the BJP harbors individuals with dubious reputations, alleging widespread corruption within the party's ranks. "BJP has all the people in it who do fraud and are corrupt," he said.