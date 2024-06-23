Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha and a prominent Member of Parliament from Assam posted on X to express deep concerns regarding the ongoing situation in Manipur.

Gogoi tweeted, "The recent statements of Chief Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Manipur High Court reconfirm the grave situation in Manipur", shedding light on the seriousness of the issues plaguing the state. He pointed out that prolonged ethnic tensions have disrupted daily life, leading to a widening trust deficit among communities and posing numerous challenges to the general administration.

He further added, “The prolonged ethnic tensions in the region are disrupting daily life. The widening trust deficit amongst communities continues to present several challenges to the general administration. Safety concerns of posting judicial officers in conflict areas, delays in approving appointments, lack of infrastructure, natural calamities like the floods are just a few of the many challenges.”

Gogoi, expressed dissatisfaction with the current approach to governance in Manipur stating, "The state government’s handling of the situation continues to be indecisive and ineffective. While it remains unclear who amongst the state-center is actually making decisions, the current reality in Manipur is far from normal and people continue to suffer”.

As discussions and debates unfold regarding Manipur's future and the steps needed to address its challenges, only time can tell if Manipur attains peace and harmony again.