Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi demands Amit Shah's statement in Parliament over action against student protesters

Congress MP from Assam's Jorhat constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, on August 3 demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement in Parliament over the alleged action taken against student protesters in BJP-ruled states.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Gogoi said the Opposition's demand was clear and accused the Centre of acting with a "spirit of vendetta."

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have 'forgiven' some students through his Instagram, the youth of the country have not yet forgiven the Union Home Minister. Therefore, the Congress clearly demands that the Union Home Minister come to the House and make a statement regarding the vindictive actions taken against protesters by BJP-ruled states and their agencies," he said.

The Congress MP also alleged that girls, young women and minor female students were being specifically targeted and questioned whether action would be taken against those using abusive language against them on social media.

"We are witnessing specific campaigns being run against girls, young women and minor female students. Considering the abusive language used against them in the online space, will FIRs be registered against those individuals?" Gogoi asked.

He further alleged that the government's actions reflected a policy of political vendetta against protesters.