Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi has drawn attention to the severe flooding crisis in Assam, reporting that 78 people have lost their lives so far. In a tweet on July 8, Gogoi detailed the widespread devastation caused by relentless rains across the state.

The MP, who represents the Kaliabor constituency, has been actively assessing the situation on the ground. Over the past few days, Gogoi visited several areas in and around Jorhat to personally evaluate the impact of the floods. His firsthand observations reveal a grim scenario, with homes submerged and families forced to evacuate.

Gogoi emphasised the multifaceted nature of the disaster, pointing out that beyond the immediate threat to life and property, the floods have also resulted in significant crop and livestock losses. This, he warns, could have serious implications for food security and livelihoods in the affected regions.

Expressing concern over the scale of the calamity, Gogoi has called for urgent action and support.