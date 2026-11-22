Assam MP Jogen Mohan has been appointed as the national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) OBC Morcha, as part of a reshuffle of the party's national office-bearers and executive members.

The appointments were announced through a press release dated November 21, 2026, issued by the BJP central office in New Delhi, following an order by party national president Nitin Nabin. The appointments have come into immediate effect.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Jogen Mohan and other newly appointed office-bearers, national executive members and leaders assigned various responsibilities. In a post on X, Sarma said their experience in public service would play an important role in strengthening the organisation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

Jogen Mohan, who represents Assam, is among five leaders appointed national vice-presidents of the BJP OBC Morcha. Other appointments include national general secretaries, national secretaries, treasurer, office secretary, co-office secretary and media coordinators.