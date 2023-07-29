Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Parliament representing Jorhat, Assam in the Rajya Sabha, has been appointed as the National Secretary of the party.

The news of Tasa's appointment was made public through a tweet by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Taking to Twitter, Sarma extended his heartiest congratulations to all the newly-appointed office bearers of BJP, with a special mention for Tasa's elevation as the National Secretary.

In his tweet, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of the guidance provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed full confidence in the abilities of the newly-appointed office bearers to serve both the party and the nation with utmost dedication and excellence.

"I have full confidence that each one of you will serve the party and the nation with dedication and excellence. Your contributions will undoubtedly lead to greater progress and prosperity for our country," CM Sarma stated in his tweet.