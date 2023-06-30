Rajya Sabha MP, Pabitra Margherita on June 30 visited Bhogdanga Village, a bottleneck area of India with over 600 population, in this oppressively rainy climate and donated Rs 13 lakh to villagers.

Bhogdanga Village is located on the other side of the international border fencing separating India and Bangladesh.

Margherita reached out to the people of Bhogdanga Village as part of the Maha Jansampark Abhiyan, which the Bharatiya Janata Party created to commemorate the two-year terms of the state government and nine-year terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Administration.

The programme attempts to engage the state's communities by highlighting service, responsible leadership, and the welfare of the underprivileged.

Margherita, along with district president Tapas Dutta and other BJP party members interacted with the locals and Berbhangi gaon panchayat member Dilip Kumar Roy.

Margherita was also informed about the difficulties of villagers and assured them that adequate staff will be commissioned as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Margherita gave the locals assurances that the government will approve Rs 10 lakh to build a Samshan for them. Since the Santan Dharma is practiced by the majority of the locals, they remain unavailable to have a Samshan to finish their final rites even after independence.

A community hall, on the other hand, was built by the BSF decades ago, but it is currently in disrepair.

''The community hall will receive 3 lakhs of rupees in assistance to be renovated so that the villagers can hold their monthly meetings and other important tasks there,'' Margherita added.

With a mixed culture of Islam and Santan Dharma, Bhogdanga and Faushkarkuti village is a significant part of India. It lies on 684 Bighas of land and is bordered by Bangladesh's village of Choto Khamar in the east, Balabari in the west, and Shiparhat in the south of Kurigram district outside the international border fencing.