AIUDF and the Congress had won the last Lok Sabha elections as allies, said Assam Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita in Dhubri. "How can we claim that Congress and the AIUDF are no longer together when they were already married (Nikah) in a previous election?" said Marhgerita. He said that the BJP is relying on the backing of the people to win the Dhubri seat this time.

The BJP's recently opened Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency office was the venue for a Sunday meeting between Yuva Morcha workers and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, who is in charge of the Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency, to devise a plan to court the new generation of voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Margherita also targeted AIUDF supremo Badrudin Ajmal saying that he engages in communal politics to stay politically alive in Dhubri constituency. He also said that BJP will face him with all their might in Dhubri.

"This Ajmal's political playground. But his place of work is somewhere else. He and his associates in Congress have been misleading the people of Dhubri by communal politics, money and muscle power. So Ajmal will come here. We will also face with all might," siaad Margherita.

Later, addressing a press conference, Pabitra Margherita said that the BJP has been working for the development of the people of all walks of life with the mantra of Sab Ka Saath Sabka Vikas. He highlighted various development schemes undertaken by the Central and state governments including the recent Basundhara 2.0 scheme, which aims to provide land rights and financial assistance to the landless families.

Additionally, he expressed optimism about the BJP's recent recruitment of members from indigenous communities, particularly Muslim populations. According to the Rajya Sabha MP, the BJP has been embraced by people of all languages and religions, with the exception of those from East Bengal who are still unaware of their Indian identity.