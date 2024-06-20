Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita visited Rashtrapati Bhavan to extend birthday greetings to the Hon'ble President of India, Draupadi Murmu today.

During the courtesy call, Minister Margherita conveyed his heartfelt wishes to President Murmu on her special day. The visit underscored the cordial relations and mutual respect between the office of the President and the Ministry of External Affairs.

President Murmu, who has been in office since July 2022, received the greetings warmly. The meeting was marked by a brief exchange of pleasantries and discussions on various topics of national importance.