As voting for the Bongaigaon Assembly by-election proceeded, Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury cast his ballot and expressed confidence in a decisive win for the AGP candidate backed by the BJP alliance.

After voting, Choudhury highlighted that the main challenge would come from the Congress but believed that favorable voter turnout would secure victory.

"The real contest is between our AGP candidate and the Congress. If voter participation reflects previous trends, we anticipate a win by a margin of nearly 40,000 votes," Choudhury remarked.

Meanwhile, Deeptimoyi Choudhury, the AGP’s candidate for the BJP-led alliance and wife of Phani Bhusan Choudhury, also cast her vote in the by-election. Her candidacy has drawn significant attention as the constituency witnesses active participation and high stakes in the electoral race.

Polling officials reported steady voter activity, indicating a potentially high turnout.

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