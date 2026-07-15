Assam MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury takes bus ride in Bongaigaon, wins praise for simplicity

Barpeta MP and veteran Assam politician Phani Bhusan Choudhury was seen travelling in a public bus in Bongaigaon, once again drawing attention for his simple lifestyle and down-to-earth approach.

An eight-time MLA from Bongaigaon and currently serving as the Member of Parliament from Barpeta, Choudhury has often made headlines for his modest public appearances.

Over the years, he has been seen selling vegetables, riding a scooter through town, and stopping at roadside tea stalls to interact with people.

Continuing that trend, the senior AGP leader was recently spotted enjoying a bus journey in Bongaigaon alongside ordinary passengers.

The visuals of the MP travelling by public transport have been widely shared on social media, with many praising his simplicity and accessibility.

Known for maintaining close contact with the public despite decades in politics, Choudhury's latest bus ride has once again reinforced his image as a leader who prefers to remain connected with the people in everyday settings.