Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi today wrote a letter to Union Road & Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari talking about the alleged the deteriorating condition of the National Highways in the state, while also targeting the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) over alleged lacklustre attitude.

Gogoi has also alleged that the NHIDCL sports a lackadaisical attitude towards the critical development projects in the region.

The Assam MP, in the letter, talked about the dilapidated condition in which the National Highway No 37 which is one of the main connectivity lifelines of the state.

"The current condition of NH 37, a lifeline for the people of Assam, has reached a critical point, causing significant inconvenience to residents and commuters alike. The rise in traffic volume, attributed to commercial activities, tourism, and regular transportation, has far outpaced the capacity of the road infrastructure, resulting in extensive wear and tear. Specifically, the Teok-Sivasagar section of the Numaligarh-Dibrugarh 4-lane highway is currently underdeveloped, with frequent changes in contractors. The NH-37 in Assam has become riddled with potholes and cracks, posing a serious threat to road users. During the monsoon season, rainwater accumulates in the damaged areas, making it challenging for drivers to gauge the depth of the road disruptions," said Gogoi, in the letter.

The Kaliabar MP also alleged of irregularities the compensation and land acquisition process for the Parokhuwa to Lahorijan stretch of the 113-kilometre-long four-lane NH-29.

"Numerous irregularities have emerged regarding the compensation and land acquisition process for the Parokhuwa to Lahorijan stretch of the 113-kilometre-long four-lane NH-29 in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. It has come to light that several fake beneficiaries have been included in the 3D notification and have received payment through illegal means, using fabricated land records. This fraudulent activity has caused significant harm to the genuine landowners who have been deprived of their rightful

compensation," said Gogoi.

Gaurav Gogoi also said that the NHIDCL's lacklustre attitude and also demanded a probe into the functioning of the organisation in Assam.

"NHIDCL's lacklustre approach and insufficient collaboration with the public and local administration have caused immense inconvenience to citizens. The agency's negligence is hindering the progress of crucial infrastructure projects and jeopardising the safety and well-being of the people of Assam. In light of these pressing issues, I earnestly request your urgent intervention to initiate a thorough probe into the functioning of NHIDCL in Assam and ensure the timely completion of the Teok-Sivasagar section of the Numaligarh-Dibrugarh 4-lane highway," he said.

Gogoi also sought a probe into the recent accident at Dergaon in Golaghat district while seeking compensation for the families of the victims.

"The recent tragic bus vs. truck accident in the Dergano area resulted in the loss of around 15 lives, with several others sustaining injuries. I earnestly urge you to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and initiate appropriate compensation for the families of the victims, enabling them to rebuild their lives," said the Assam MP.