A bike rally led by Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, accompanied by Golakganj MLA Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar and district Congress workers, has sparked criticism after allegations surfaced of traffic law violations.

The event, organized to connect with local residents in Golakganj, has now drawn scrutiny over concerns regarding the improper use of government-distributed vehicles and disregard for road safety regulations.



During the rally, MP Hussain was reportedly seen riding a red scooty (Registration No. AS18L3120) that had an expired pollution certificate for over a year. The vehicle, registered in Goalpara district, is said to have been part of the Assam government’s scheme to provide two-wheelers to meritorious female students of higher secondary education. The use of such a vehicle for political purposes has raised questions about its intended beneficiaries and legal compliance.



The incident has ignited strong reactions from local organizations, with Afzalur Rahman, President of the Dhubri District Committee of the Garia Maria Deshi Jatiya Parishad, criticizing the lack of enforcement from Assam Police. He labeled the situation as a "double standard in applying the law," demanding fines and penalties against the offenders.



Rahman emphasized the importance of equal application of traffic laws, stating, “The law should be the same for everyone. Regardless of political status, those violating traffic rules must be held accountable.” Additionally, multiple participants in the rally were seen riding motorcycles and scooters without helmets, a clear violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.



Local residents have also questioned law enforcement's role, pointing out that while common citizens are penalized for minor traffic infractions, political figures appear to operate with impunity. The incident has reignited calls for greater transparency and strict enforcement of road safety laws, irrespective of political affiliation.