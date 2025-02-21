The Assam police have arrested 10 individuals in connection with the alleged attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, at Nagaon on February 20.

The details of the arrested individuals involved in the incident were shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official X handle and asserted that the police will take action against them as per law.

"The police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Sri Rakibul Hussain," CM Sarma wrote.

The identified persons have been identified as:

1. Harun of Jamtola

2. Haresh of Fakoli

3. Basir of Tamulitup

4. Kasem Ali of Kawoimari

5. Rosidul of Kawoimari

6. Ayub Gunabari

7. Lutkior of Rail station

8. Khaleque of Rowmari

9. Mojibur of Gorematikhowa

10. Jahangir of Koachgaon

The police have identified the individuals involved in the alleged incident of assault on Congress MP Sri Rakibul Hussain. The identified persons are as follows:

1/ Harun of Jamtola

2/ Haresh of Fakoli

3/ Basir of Tamulitup

4/ Kasem Ali of Kawoimari

5/ Rosidul of Kawoimari

6/… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 21, 2025

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was attacked by unidentified miscreants at Natun Bazar on February 20 while en route to attend a Congress workers' meeting in Gunabari.

According to sources, a group of individuals covered their faces with black cloth and waved black flags at the MP before launching the attack. His bodyguard was also assaulted in the chaos, intensifying the tension at the scene.