Assam: MP Rakibul Hussain chairs DISHA meeting in Dhubri, calls for effective delivery of welfare schemes

A meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Dhubri on Monday, June 8 to review the implementation and progress of various Central and State Government development schemes across the district.

The meeting was chaired by Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain and attended by Dhubri MLA Baby Begum, Gauripur MLA Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, Bilasipara MLA Jibesh Chandra Roy, and Mankachar MLA Wazed Ali Choudhury. Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal, senior district administration officials, panchayat representatives, and heads of various government departments also participated in the deliberations.

A detailed review was conducted on the implementation of major government programmes covering road infrastructure, drinking water supply, education, healthcare, rural development, and other welfare initiatives. Participants assessed the progress of ongoing projects and discussed challenges affecting their execution.

Addressing the meeting, MP Rakibul Hussain emphasised the need to ensure that development benefits reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely manner. He stated that government schemes are aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens and stressed that all departments must work with commitment, transparency, and accountability to ensure effective implementation.

Hussain also highlighted the importance of regular monitoring and close coordination among elected representatives, district officials, and implementing agencies for the successful execution of development projects.

The meeting additionally discussed issues related to the Sonahat International Market. Raising the matter during the proceedings, the MP directed the concerned departments to examine the issues and submit detailed reports for further action.

Officials from various departments presented status reports on ongoing schemes and outlined key challenges requiring administrative intervention. The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all stakeholders to strengthen coordination mechanisms and expedite the implementation of development projects across Dhubri district.