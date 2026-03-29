Assam: MP Rwngwra Narzary slams BPF over governance, flags law and order concerns

Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary on Sunday, March 29 campaigned in Bijni in support of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Kamal Singh Narzary, addressing a public gathering at Kawatika vilage in the evening.



Narzary attended three election meetings in the constituency during the day, while stating that the turnout at each venue was significant. He added that the public response to the campaign has been positive, with people participating voluntarily in large numbers.



During his address, the MP criticised the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), alleging that within five months of its government assuming power earlier, there were instances of internet shutdowns. He also claimed that activities such as liquor consumption, cannabis use, and gambling saw an increase during that period.



He further stated that the electorate in Bijni is unlikely to support BPF candidate Arup Kumar Deka, adding that the party’s decision to field him was a miscalculation.



Narzary also alleged that the BJP’s nomination of Khalilur Rahman is aimed at dividing Muslim votes. Similarly, he claimed that the candidature of Dimbeswar Boro was intended to split votes within the Bodo community, alleging that both candidates have links with the BPF. He said that voters are aware of these developments and will support the UPPL candidate.



Highlighting the party’s electoral expectations, Narzary said the UPPL is aiming to secure 10 to 12 seats out of the total 18, and added that such a result would enable the party to play a decisive role in shaping the political direction of Assam.