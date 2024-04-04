In response to the unfolding controversy surrounding the tribal certificate of Member of Parliament (MP) Naba Kumar Sarania, the Abodo Suraksha Committee held a press conference today, April 4, urging the public to remain vigilant and cautious.

Madhav Rajbanshi, the committee's secretary, emphasized the potential threat to Assam's stability if such conspiracies persist unchecked.

The situation stems from a significant verdict delivered by the Gauhati High Court on March 27, which legalized Sarania's tribal certificate.

However, despite this legal victory, a dispute over his caste certificate remains pending in the division bench of the high court.

Amidst the legal proceedings, the state government has contested the verdict of the one-judge bench, igniting accusations of a conspiracy aimed at weakening Sarania, particularly in the run-up to the elections.

With the looming elections for The Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency no. 1, concerns have intensified regarding the motives behind the government's actions and their potential impact on Sarania's candidacy.

Allegations of a conspiracy against Sarania have gained traction, raising questions about the government's intentions and potential political maneuvering in the region.