Rajya Sabha MP Terash Gowalla has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an independent investigation into the explosion and subsequent fire at Oil India Limited’s (OIL) Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district, on November 6, which killed three workers and left four others critically injured.

In his letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Gowalla raised concerns over industrial safety standards, maintenance practices and the protection of contractual workers at Oil India installations. He called for a comprehensive inquiry to establish the cause of the explosion and fix accountability for the incident.

The MP pointed out that previous incidents at Oil India facilities had also raised questions about the implementation of safety protocols. He urged the Centre to intervene to ensure accountability and provide adequate support to the families of those affected.

Gowalla has put forward five key demands in his letter to the Prime Minister.

First, he has sought a high-level independent inquiry through a Government of India agency to determine the circumstances leading to the explosion and identify those responsible.

He has also demanded immediate and adequate financial compensation for the families of all three deceased workers. Further, he has urged Oil India to bear the entire cost of medical treatment for the injured workers until their complete recovery.

The MP has called for a comprehensive safety audit of Oil India's installations across the Northeast to identify shortcomings in existing safety mechanisms and prevent similar incidents.

Another key demand is the provision of employment to one eligible dependent from each of the deceased workers' families on compassionate grounds. Gowalla said the affected workers belonged to economically weaker families and that such employment would provide their dependents with long-term financial security.

Emphasising the need for urgent intervention, the Rajya Sabha MP urged the Prime Minister to ensure justice, adequate compensation and sustained assistance to the affected families.

The letter also underscored the need to strengthen industrial safety practices and improve safeguards for contractual workers employed at Oil India installations.

Gowalla represents Assam in the Rajya Sabha and is a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy as well as the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.