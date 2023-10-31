Assam MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has penned a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to dismantle the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Power Project (SLHEP).

The appeal stems from safety concerns about the dam, highlighted by a recent landslide at the site.

Bhuyan's letter emphasises that the dam's construction ignored expert advice, and fails to consider the fragility of Arunachal's hilly soil and the dam site's susceptibility to earthquakes. He also noted an unexplained 09 meter reduction in the dam's base.

Bhuyan highlighted a November 27 landslide that blocked the only functioning diversion tunnel at the time, causing the downstream Subansiri to dry up for approximately 16 hours, a duration potentially lethal to the river's entire aquatic life over a significant stretch.