Congress leader Mridul Islam, who lost his life during the 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' protest in Guwahati, was laid to rest on Thursday in his native village in Kamrup district’s Boko. The solemn occasion was attended by grieving family members, supporters, and prominent Congress leaders.



Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah, AICC Secretary and Co-Incharge for Assam PCC Manoj Chauhan, Assam PCC Working President Jakir Hussain Sikdar, MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, and other senior party figures paid their respects to the young leader. Islam’s death has triggered widespread mourning and condemnation, with calls for accountability over the police’s handling of the protest.



The 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' protest, organized by the Assam Congress to address pressing state issues, ended in chaos on Wednesday after police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Bhupen Borah, speaking at the burial, called for a judicial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Islam’s death and criticized the use of force by the police. He announced plans for another mass protest at Janata Bhawan if the government fails to initiate a fair investigation.



Contradictory accounts have further fueled public outrage. Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah, addressing the media, stated that the Congress had neither sought nor received permission for the march. According to Barah, the protesters breached two barricades and were stopped at a third, where tear gas was deployed. On Islam’s death, the Commissioner alleged that he fell ill after consuming water in his vehicle, a claim strongly disputed by Congress leaders.





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