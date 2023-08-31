Amid the ongoing highway road projects in Assam's Guwahati city, Chief Minister on August 31 explained the distant dream of Guwahati Metro Rail project. He explained that the government's focus is currently on completing the six-lane highway ring from Baihata Chariali to Dispur before moving forward with the metro rail project. This suggests a priority shift towards the highway project before addressing the metro rail initiative.

Why is Guwahati not feasible for a metro rail project.#NilachalFlyover



📍Guwahati (August 30, 2023) pic.twitter.com/zghdXVb79F — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2023

Talking to media on August 30, Assam CM said, "Many questions us on why Guwahati doesn't have a metro train? There is atleast 3 km distance between two metro stations. If we want to lay track on Silpukhuri, then one terminal will be on Dighalipukhuri and the other will be on Chandmari. This small place is not fit for a metro train. But this six-lane highway connecting Baihata Chariali, Narengi, Kuruwa, Jagiroad to Dispur will form a ring road. And after completion of the ring, the metro train will run above the ring. Metro train will enter and exit Guwahati through the ring. That means we have completed our homework on what to do upto 2030".

"During my childhood, we used to hear that Guwahati is the Gateway of Northeast. But I would like to say that Guwahati is not just the gateway of Northeast India as we are planning to make it ready for Gateway of Southeast Asia. That is our dream to touch the sky and we will do it", CM Sarma further added.

It needs mention here that the state Cabinet in August 2022 approved the setting up of a statutory body, Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), for preparing a comprehensive mobility plan for the city, organising investments in urban transport infrastructure, etc. This was claimed will enable the state government to avail central assistance for the Mass Rapid Transport System/ Bus Rapid Transport System and other transport projects.