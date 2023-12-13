The Midway Journey, supported by Royal Enfield, conducted a multi-stakeholders’ consultation conclave on Solid Waste Management in two locations of the eco-sensitive Greater Manas area - Bansbari Range in Manas National Park and the Central Range of the Raimona National Park in the Bodo Territorial Region of Assam. With solid waste management being a critical aspect of addressing some of the negative effects of tourism on wildlife,, the objective of the conclaves was to collectively understand waste management related issues and potential solutions.

Royal Enfield’s social mission is to work holistically towards the protection, regeneration and resilience of ecosystems in the iconic Himalayan landscape, and engage with communities to build resilience and adapt to the climatic and socio-economic changes that are taking place. The aim is to contribute towards driving deep, long lasting and systemic change in how humans and nature interact and thrive.

The brand is working to support and partner with 100 Himalayan Communities to facilitate sustainable development in the region that Royal Enfield riders have been exploring for decades. Given this deep connection, Royal Enfield’s social mission is the brand’s commitment to give back to the land that it considers its spiritual home. Royal Enfield’s interest in, and support towards, responsible tourism programmes in the Himalayas comes from a deep sense of purpose towards this iconic landscape. This is

particularly important in eco-sensitive areas of national parks like Manas National Park and Raimona National Park, with Northeast India becoming a popular tourist destination.

Given the immense potential of both national parks as tourist destinations and the current challenges of tackling waste management issues such as littering, especially the deterioration of the picnic spot along the Beki river, which runs through the Manas National Park. “The issue of waste management is a serious one and impacts wildlife and their habitat severely. However, I am certain that this issue can be resolved if we combine resources and put in a united effort to tackle this problem. I welcome the initiative taken by Royal Enfield and The Midway Journey towards a solution based approach to the issue,” said Mr. Rajen

Choudhury (IFS), Director, Manas National Park, who also delivered the keynote address.

Mr Sanatan Deka of Wildlife Trust of India also lent his support to the project and asked all stakeholders to begin the practice of segregating waste at the source itself. One of the principal challenges of effective waste management is poor waste segregation at source. This makes it very difficult to implement actions like composting of food waste or recycling of recyclable materials since the usual practice followed in many parts involves disposal of unsegregated waste.

Mr. Shyamal Dutta, Secretary, Manas Accommodation and Tourism Society, Mr. Kartik Sarkar, President, MEWS and Milon Bazar Committee, and other stakeholders also expressed their full support towards a waste management project that aims to create an effective solid waste management programme by full utilisation of waste material, generation of employment opportunities and creation of innovative local business.

At the second conclave at the Central Range of the Raimona National Park, Mr. Bhanu Sinha, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), was the chief guest. During his keynote address, he highlighted his personal commitment to waste reduction and cleanliness within the forest inspection bungalow and campus, setting an example for others to follow. Key stakeholders like Mr. Bimal Boro, Government Headman, and Mr. Sudhangshu Saha, Block Elementary Education Officer, also expressed their support to the project and spoke about collaborations with educational institutions for creation of large scale awareness programmes.

The aim of these programmes is to support youth from local communities and engage them to build on sustainable opportunities and livelihoods through responsible tourism in the region. The overarching aim is to build both socio-economic wellbeing and ecological security through community ownership at the local level. This is particularly important in eco-sensitive areas of national parks with Northeast India becoming a popular tourist destination.