Assam: Multi-vehicle collision at Guwahati’s Last Gate triggers major traffic snarl, one injured

A major road mishap brought vehicular movement to a standstill near the busy Last Gate intersection in Guwahati on Saturday, August 2 evening. The incident, involving three vehicles, led to severe traffic congestion in the area, which is known as one of the city's busiest junctions.

According to eyewitnesses, a Maruti Swift Dzire bearing registration number AS01QC9701 lost control, overturned, and collided with two other vehicles. The crash left the Swift Dzire extensively damaged. Its driver reportedly sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

The sudden crash caused widespread panic and a traffic blockade that extended to key connecting roads in and around the Last Gate area. Commuters were left stranded for hours as vehicles inched forward amidst the chaos.

Top officials from the city’s traffic department, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and a team from Dispur Police Station, arrived swiftly to manage the situation. Their efforts helped in easing the congestion and removing the affected vehicles from the thoroughfare.

Preliminary findings suggest that either overspeeding or abrupt braking could have contributed to the accident. However, the exact cause remains under investigation. The Dispur Traffic Police Branch has initiated a formal probe to determine the circumstances leading to the mishap.