Multiple FIRs have been filed against Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu after he made a derogatory statement on dog meat consumption in Assam during a session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on March 4, 2023.

Following Kadu's statement, the Kokrajhar District Trinamool Youth Congress filed an FIR against him at the Sapkata Police Outpost on March 7. The complaint was lodged by Kokrajhar District Trinamool Youth Congress president Rahiton Narzary, who called the statement "totally derogative as well as provocative."

"Assamese people never consume dog meat. These types of statements sent a wrong message to the world, whereby they defamed the Assamese people and its culture," Narzary stated in her complaint. "Moreover, his statement also reflects that there is a high demand for stray dogs in Assam, which may bring cruel treatment to the stray dogs."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam also lodged an FIR against Kadu at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati, with AAP Assam joint secretary Amlan Jyoti Hatibaruah filing the complaint.

In addition, an FIR was filed against Kadu by the Assam Youth Trinamool Congress (AYTMC) in Goalpara, with AYTMC president Moniruj Zaman filing the complaint.

Kadu's statement has sparked outrage in Assam, where dog meat is not consumed and is considered taboo. The filing of multiple FIRs against him reflects the strong sentiment of the people of Assam and their opposition to any attempt to promote dog consumption in the state.

It remains to be seen how Kadu will respond to the FIRs filed against him and what action will be taken by the authorities in Maharashtra and Assam in this regard.