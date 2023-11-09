In their battle against cybercrime, the Mumbai Crime branch along with the state police launched an extensive raid in several places in Morigaon's Moirabari on November 9.

The crackdown comes in response to the alarming rise in cybercrime activities across the country.

The operation was carried out jointly by Mumbai police and Morigaon police.

Meanwhile, two persons were identified as Ahiya Ahmed of Moirabari Tantikata ground and Anjarul Haque of Leruamukh Bulgari.

Mumbai Cyber Case No. 95/23 US 419 / 420/ 467 / 471 IPC, R/W Sec. 66(C) /66(D), two convicts arrested under IT Act.



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Morigaon police are already arresting more than 1000 cyber criminals on different occasions.

Addressing the media, the ASP of Morigaon said, "We have launched a crackdown against cybercriminals for the last 10 months and a couple of days ago also we have arrested one and recovered at least 100 fake SIM cards."

Further, the police asserted that Mumbai police also contacted the state police to nab such culprits based on the cases registered by the victims.

Earlier on November 8, two persons identified as Saqlin Mushtaq of Dhing village in Juria and Abdur Rahman of Batmari have been apprehended and have also been arrested by the Mumbai police.

It is to be mentioned here that the police also recovered several incriminating documents and materials used for committing cyber crimes.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai crime branch team is on the lookout for several other criminals from Nagaon district involved in cybercrime.